Private military companies being formed in Crimea out of fear of AFU's counteroffensive – Defense Intelligence

The appearance of a number of so-called private military companies (PMCs) in the occupied Crimea is connected with the growing fear among the Russian occupiers and collaborators of a counteroffensive by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said Andrii Cherniak, a representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

This follows from a statement by the Defense Intelligence posted on Facebook on Tuesday, May 23.

Cherniak emphasized that the occupiers are building fortifications and defense lines in Crimea and the Kherson Region because they understand the inevitability of hostilities and doubt the ability of the Russian army to protect them and the property they looted.

"And secondly, they are not sure of the integrity of the Russian Federation. If Russia starts to "fall," then they will have PMCs that will protect their fortunes and families," said the representative of the Defense Intelligence.

According to Cherniak, these PMCs are formed from mobilized people, they have created double contracts with PMK and the Ministry of Defense, but first of all, they are trying to attract residents of Crimea, although they are recruiting throughout.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on May 22, the adviser to the head of the Office of the President, Mykhailo Podoliak, stated that Ukraine can use any military forces and means to de-occupy Crimea from the Russian invaders.

On May 2, the Main Directorate of Intelligence recommended the occupiers leave Crimea.

On April 4, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Oleksiy Danilov, declared that the complete collapse and disintegration of Russia's aggressor state had begun.