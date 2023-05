Ukraine for the de-occupation of Crimea from Russian invaders can use any military forces and means.

Adviser to the head of the Office of the President Mykhailo Podoliak has written this on Twitter.

"Crimea is an unconditional and integral part of Ukraine. Was, is and will be. The liberation of Crimea using any military forces and means is the only rational way to stop "Russian aggression" and return the world to international law. It is a direct duty and a necessity of Ukraine today," he wrote.

Recall that the National Resistance Center said that in Crimea, the invaders began to create food and water supplies due to the likelihood of isolation of the peninsula.

Besides, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksii Danilov stated that Crimea would be released in a way that they considered necessary. Not excluded are "slightly other means."

Meanwhile, Podoliak said that after the de-occupation of the temporarily captured Crimea, it could lose the status of autonomy.