President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday, May 24, held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, which, in particular, discussed the development of Ukrainian aviation, taking into account the transition to new types of aircraft. Zelenskyy announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We began work on a comprehensive concept for the development of our aviation, taking into account the transition to new types of aircraft. New organizational structure, training of pilots and personnel, necessary infrastructure, logistics, etc.," he said.

The Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief also heard reports on the operational situation at the front.

The Ministry of Defense reported on the state of providing ammunition to advanced units and reserves. They also analyzed existing and potential supply contracts and dynamics of increasing our own production.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the United States supported the start of training Ukrainian pilots on fourth generation aircraft, including F-16.

Representative of the U.S. Department of State Matthew Miller at a briefing on Monday, May 22, said that the supply of F-16 aircraft to Ukraine is a priority for the United States of America, pilot training will begin in the coming months and will be worked out together with the allies mechanisms for transferring these fighters.

Also, Britain in the summer will begin to train Ukrainian pilots and works to provide F-16 fighters for Ukraine.