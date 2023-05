The supply of F-16 aircraft to Ukraine is a priority for the United States of America, pilot training will begin in the coming months and the mechanisms for transferring these fighters will be worked out together with the Allies. The Department of State spokesperson Matthew Miller announced this at the Department Press Briefing on May 22, 2023.

According to him, the supply of fighter jets to Ukraine is planned to begin in the coming months, as U.S. President Joe Biden clearly noted. Miller stressed that he could not give a specific timeline for the start of exercises and the transfer of equipment, but the United States and its allies are working on a transfer mechanism.

"I do not have an update on how and when partners will begin transferring aircraft, but this is a priority for us, and in the coming months we will begin to implement these plans," the Department of State representative said.

Miller also added that the United States does not support strikes on the territory of the Russian Federation, but at the same time recalled that Russia is the aggressor who terrorizes and shells civilians, so Ukraine has the right to liberate its territory in ways that it considers appropriate.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 19, American President Joe Biden said that the United States will allow its allies to provide Ukraine with F-16 fighters.

On May 18, the American publication Yahoo News, citing internal assessment materials from the U.S. Air Force, reported that it would take only four months to train Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16 fighters.

Britain will also start training Ukrainian pilots in the summer and work to provide F-16 fighters for Ukraine.