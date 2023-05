UkrGasVydobuvannya launches new well with daily debit of 580,000 cubic meters of gas per day

The UkrGasVydobuvannya Joint-stock company has launched one of the most potent wells in recent years, with a flow rate of 580,000 cubic meters of gas per day.

This follows from a statement by the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint stock company, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"This is one of the most powerful wells launched by UkrGasVydobuvannya in recent years. Moreover, it opened up the prospects of a previously unexplored block in one of the fields in the east of the country. The prospective gas resources of this block are estimated at more than 6 billion cubic meters. Currently in the indicated the block is being prepared for drilling two more new wells: exploratory and exploratory," said Oleksii Chernyshov, the head of the Naftogaz group.

According to the report, the field has significant prospects and, at the same time, a complex geological structure, which is greatly complicated by deep faults and has a blocky character.

“The discovered gas deposits are in the conditions of a high-temperature section with abnormally high reservoir pressures. Due to the lack of technology, the development of promising deposits of this field at significant depths was previously impossible,” the report says.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in April, UkrGasVydobuvannya launched a new well with a debit of 460,000 cubic meters of gas per day.

In 2022, compared to 2021, UkrGasVydobuvannya reduced the production of natural gas (commodity) by 3% to 12.5 billion cubic meters.

UkrGasVydobuvannya is the largest gas producer in Ukraine; 100% of the company's shares belong to Naftogaz.