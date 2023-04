UkrGasVydobuvannya Launches New Well With Production Rate Of 460,000 Cubic Meters Of Natural Gas Per Day

The UkrGasVydobuvannya Joint Stock Company has launched the most powerful well in the last 2.5 years with a production rate of 460,000 cubic meters of natural gas per day.

This is stated in the message of the Naftogaz of Ukraine National Joint Stock Company, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"This is one of the powerful wells that UkrGasVydobuvannya launched in March this year. Its daily production rate reached more than 460,000 cubic meters of natural gas per day. It has the highest production rates among wells that the company has put into operation over the past 2.5 years. This is an important achievement for us," said Oleksii Chernyshov, head of the Naftogaz group.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in March UkrGasVydobuvannya launched a new well with a production rate of 340,000 cubic meters of natural gas per day.

In 2022, compared to 2021, UkrGasVydobuvannya reduced natural gas (commodity) production by 3% to 12.5 billion cubic meters.

UkrGasVydobuvannya is the largest gas producer in Ukraine, 100% of the company's shares belong to Naftogaz.