The international register of damage caused to Ukraine by the aggression of the Russian Federation will work from August this year.

The press service of the Ministry of Justice has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We have already moved from political declarations to legally binding documents. Actually, the agreement signed in Reykjavik is a document that imposes certain duties on the signatory countries," said Deputy Minister of Justice of Ukraine Iryna Mudra.

According to her, the procedure for creating management bodies of such a contract is currently underway.

She added that it would be the international organization in which she would work: the Secretariat, which would collect information on evidence of damage caused; a board that will verify the evidence collected and include applications in the register itself;

The Conference of Participants of the Parties, which will consist of all participants in the Agreement, will appoint an executive director and accept the rules and procedures for the work of the Loss Register.

"It will be an international community. At the same time, Ukraine will play a key role in this issue. Since the executive director can only be the candidacy proposed by Ukraine. Ukraine also submits its candidacy to the board of this register, and will also be presented in the conference of the parties," the deputy minister explained.

The Ministry of Justice noted that the register will include applications from all victims of Russian aggression and the evidence base for these applications, and the next step should be the creation of a Compensation Commission, which will have the competence to consider such applications and award damages.

"We plan for the full register to work from August this year. Until now, we will agree on all steps to create management bodies and finance this organization," Mudra said.

At the same time, after signing the agreement for an indefinite time, any countries that supported the UN General Assembly resolution on reparations for Ukraine can join this register.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 43 countries and the EU supported the creation of the Register of losses caused to Ukraine by the aggression of Russia.

French President Emmanuel Macron on May 16 at the Council of Europe summit in Iceland announced the creation of an international register of losses that the aggressor country Russia has inflicted on Ukraine since the start of a full-scale military invasion.

According to the KSE Institute report, the total amount of direct documented damage caused to residential and non-residential real estate, to other infrastructure of Ukraine as a result of Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine as of February amounted to USD 143.8 billion (at the cost of substitution).