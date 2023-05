43 Countries And EU Support Creation Of Register Of Damages Caused By Russia's Aggression To Ukraine

43 countries and the European Union supported the creation of the Register of Damages caused to Ukraine by Russia's aggression. Deputy Minister of Justice Iryna Mudra announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In Reykjavik, at the Council of Europe Heads of State and Government Summit, 43 countries and the European Union signed the Treaty on the Register of Damages caused by Russian aggression," she wrote.

Mudra noted that this is the first and most significant result of the joint actions of the countries of Europe and the world in the matter of bringing the Russian Federation to justice and inevitable compensations.

In particular, the agreement was signed by 34 member states of the Council of Europe out of 46: Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Montenegro, the Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, San Marino, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Great Britain and Ukraine.

It was also signed by 7 associated members: EU, USA, Canada, Japan, Albania, Liechtenstein, Moldova.

Three more countries have expressed their willingness to join and are undergoing internal procedures: Andorra, Bulgaria, Switzerland.

Countries from the Council of Europe which did not sign the agreement: Azerbaijan, Armenia, Bosnia, Hungary, Serbia, Turkey.

"And the list of "non-signatories" did not surprise me at all - the pool of "Putin's friends" is still stable," Mudra noted.

The document provides that the Register is created as a platform for intergovernmental cooperation that operates within the institutional framework of the Council of Europe. The Register is a legal entity under the national legislation of the Netherlands and Ukraine and is physically located in the Netherlands in The Hague.

The Register will receive and process information about claims for damages and evidence.

Mudra noted that the Register is the first component of the future International Compensation Mechanism, which will be created by a separate international agreement in cooperation with Ukraine, and then the Commission for Review of Claims and the Compensation Fund will be created.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 16, at the Council of Europe summit in Iceland, French President Emmanuel Macron announced the creation of an international register of damages caused by the aggressor country of Russia to Ukraine since the beginning of a full-scale military invasion.

According to the KSE Institute report, the total amount of direct documented damage caused to residential and non-residential real estate, other infrastructure of Ukraine as a result of Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine as of February amounted to USD 143.8 billion (at replacement cost).