The total amount of direct documented damage caused to residential and non-residential real estate, other infrastructure of Ukraine as a result of Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine as of February amounted to USD 143.8 billion (at replacement cost).

This is stated in the KSE Institute report, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the results of the year of the full-scale war, the amount of damages from the destruction of the housing stock amounted to USD 53.6 billion.

In total, more than 150,000 residential buildings were damaged or destroyed, including private, multi-apartment buildings and dormitories.

At the same time, the damage caused to the infrastructure is estimated at USD 36.2 billion.

"During this time, more than 25,000 kilometers of state and local roads and 344 bridges and overpasses were destroyed or damaged due to the war. According to the Ministry of Community Development and Infrastructure, in 2022, traffic on state roads was restored through 78 bridges. The most restored in the Kyiv (20 out of 24 objects) and Chernihiv (20 out of 27 objects) Regions. In 2023, traffic over 2 bridge crossings in the Mykolaiv and Kharkiv Regions was restored," the message reads.

The amount of damage caused to the forests of Ukraine is USD 4.5 billion, the damage to the education sphere is USD 8.9 billion, and the damage to the energy sphere is USD 8.1 billion.

The amount of direct losses caused to the agro-industrial complex and land resources is USD 8.7 billion, the losses in the trade sector are USD 2.6 billion, and the medical sector is USD 1.8 billion.

"At the same time, in the latest estimates, experts of the KSE project "Russia will pay" reduced the estimate of losses to industry and enterprises from USD 13 billion as of December 2022 to USD 11.3 billion as of the end of February 2023. The reduction occurred due to a reassessment of the status of enterprises after receiving updated information about the results of damage to assets after shelling. Individual enterprises have been reclassified and will later be included in the calculations of losses of other sectors of the economy," the message said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the amount of damage caused to the Ukrainian environment as a result of Russia's armed aggression is almost UAH 1.9 trillion.