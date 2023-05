Ukraine Will Become Member Of European Union After End Of War - Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is sure that the aggressor country Russia will not win the war against Ukraine, and Kyiv will become a member of the European Union after the victory. Scholz said this at the celebration of the 160th anniversary of the Social Democratic Party of Germany, writes European Pravda with reference to Spiegel.

"The bitter chapter in the history of our continent, created by Vladimir Putin in his imperialistic madness, will end with the entry of free Ukraine into the European Union as a full member," Scholz said.

He emphasized that the Social Democratic Party, in particular, should clearly stand on the side of Ukraine, because it is thanks to the policy of former Chancellor Willy Brandt that the principles of non-use of force, inviolability of borders, territorial integrity of states and the right of peoples to self-determination are in effect in Europe today.

"We, the Social Democrats, defend all these principles with deep conviction," Scholz added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that Ukraine will not be able to become a member of NATO "in the foreseeable future."

On May 14, during his visit to Germany, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

The Ambassador of Ukraine believes that there was "very good chemistry" between Zelenskyy and Scholz.