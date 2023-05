During his visit to Germany, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

It was reported by DTS and other German media.

Thus, the meeting with Steinmeier took place in Berlin at the Bellevue Palace within enhanced security measures. For security reasons, Zelenskyy’s program of stay in Germany is not specified.

After that, Zelenskyy was received by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Scholz greeted Zelenskyy on the red carpet with a handshake. The Ukrainian leader was met with military honors, and the orchestra performed the anthem of Ukraine.

It is reported that later they can go to Aachen together, where Zelenskyy should be presented with the Charlemagne Prize. In addition, Bild reports that Zelenskyy should also hold a joint meeting with Olaf Scholz, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, Interior Minister Nancy Faeser and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the German machine-building and weapons concern Rheinmetall is ready to expand the production of ammunition to 600,000 units per year. The day before, the European Union approved a program in which it intends to transfer one million artillery shells to Ukraine.