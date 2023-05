Minister of National Defense of Poland Mariusz Blaszczak said that his country is ready to train Ukrainian pilots to operate F-16 multipurpose fighters. He added that such training has not yet started.

He made the corresponding statement on Tuesday, May 23, his words are quoted by the press service of the Ministry of National Defense of Poland.

"Poland is ready to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 aircraft. Such training has not yet begun. I proposed to count such training as part of the EU training mission, which is carried out in Poland," Blaszczak said.

He called it an example of excellent cooperation between European countries in supporting Ukraine in its resistance to Russian military aggression.

We will remind, earlier today at the meeting of the defense ministers of the European Union, the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, said that training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets has begun in several countries.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Great Britain intends to start training Ukrainian pilots this summer. The country is also working to provide Ukraine with F-16 aircraft.

And the Prime Minister of Belgium, Alexander de Croo, said that his country will not be able to hand over its F-16s to Ukraine, but at the same time, it is ready to help in the training of pilots.