Russians attack Ukraine with Shahed, all UAVs downed by Ukraine's air defense

Overnight into May 23, Russia attacked Ukrainian territories with the help of UAVs of the Shahed type - all enemy targets were destroyed by Ukrainian air defense forces.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

According to preliminary information, the enemy used four kamikaze drones.

"All (drones) were shot down. The information is being clarified," the message reads.

In addition, the Russians launched 20 missile strikes last day.

"It used air-launched cruise missiles, Iskander-M ballistic missiles, and S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles in the cities of Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and the Kharkiv Regions. In addition, he carried out 48 airstrikes using Iranian attack UAVs Shahed," reported the General Staff.

As earlier reported, Dnipro withstood a Russian missile attack at night.

Overnight into May 22, Russian occupiers attacked the Dnipropetrovsk Region with drones and rockets. Unfortunately, there are arrivals.