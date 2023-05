At night, May 22, the city of Dnipro withstood a missile attack by Russian war criminals, thanks to the Defense Forces.

This follows from a statement by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak.

"Fascists. Terrorists. Inhumans. But thanks to the Defense Forces, we withstood the attack," the official said.

He also promised to provide details later and explained that "we are not commenting on anything yet." The official urged to take seriously the rules of martial law.

We will remind that since the beginning of May, the occupiers have attacked Kyiv 10 times.

The United States announced the completion of repairs to the Patriot air defense system damaged in Kyiv during a missile attack.

According to the statement of the Air Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the air defense forces were able to intercept and destroy all missiles and drones fired in the direction of Ukraine.

After that, Russian propaganda began to actively spread information about the alleged destruction of the Patriot air defense system.

Later, the American publication CNN reported, citing an unnamed U.S. official, that Russia was only able to damage, but not destroy, the Patriot complex in Kyiv.