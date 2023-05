Overnight into May 22, Russian occupiers attacked the Dnipropetrovsk Region with UAVs and missiles. Unfortunately, there are arrivals.

This follows from a statement by Serhii Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration.

As a result of the hits, casualties were reported. Currently, they have been admitted to the hospital.

This night, defenders from the East Air Command shot down 15 drones and four cruise missiles over the Dnipropetrovsk Region.

A 27-year-old man was injured in the Dniprovskyi District due to a rocket attack. He is in the hospital in a moderate condition.

Several buildings of the rescue unit were damaged. Two fires broke out, which have already been extinguished. More than ten trucks and cars were destroyed, and many units of special equipment were damaged. Twenty-five private cars and two buses were also damaged.

Also, a private enterprise in Dnipro was hit – three buildings were mutilated there.

In addition, an unmanned aerial vehicle crashed in the Ilarionivka Community of the Synelnykove District. Rocket debris was also found there. As a result, seven people were injured. Women aged 52 and 70 are in the hospital.

As earlier reported, it was reported that Dnipro withstood a Russian missile attack at night.