Ukraine to pump over 14 billion cubic meters of gas into USF before next heating season

Ukraine plans to pump more than 14 billion cubic meters of natural gas into underground storage facilities (USF) before the beginning of the heating season.

This follows from a statement by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a meeting of the anti-crisis energy headquarters regarding preparations for the autumn-winter period of 2023/2024, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

According to him, at the meeting of the headquarters, it was determined that by the beginning of the next autumn-winter period, USF gas reserves should amount to more than 14 billion cubic meters.

"We are preparing for the heating season right now. Our strategic goal is to minimize gas imports into Ukraine at the expense of increasing our own gas production. The development of domestic gas exchange trading is also an integral component of maintaining the investment attractiveness of this area," Shmyhal noted.

Also, members of the anti-crisis energy headquarters agreed with all the energy companies present on the plan to restore 1,710 MW of generating capacity before the beginning of the heating season.

In addition, the task was to continue working with the Energy Community to attract EUR 200 million in grant funds for energy equipment repairs.

"At the meeting, among other things, a proposal for decentralization of the power grid was discussed, in particular, the involvement of communities in the development of distributed generation," the message reads.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, as of May 19, USF gas reserves amount to 9.2 billion cubic meters.

On April 17, Ukraine began a new season of pumping gas into underground storage facilities.

On April 14, Ukraine officially completed the 2022/2023 heating season.