Ukraine continues to take the necessary measures in the Crimea direction to cut off the temporarily occupied peninsula from the aggressor state of Russia and force it to make a "gesture of goodwill", said the representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andrii Cherniak. This was stated in a message on the Facebook page of the Defense Intelligence on Tuesday, May 2.

Cherniak commented on the idea of the former commander of the U.S. Army in Europe, Ben Hodges, regarding the isolation of Crimea from Russia, and said that the occupiers should be forced to make a "gesture of goodwill." According to him, Crimea is decisive for this war, because under the invaders it poses a constant threat to the state. Even on the map, Crimea with Russian troops resembles a dagger aimed at Ukraine's stomach, Cherniak explained.

"Undoubtedly, the enemy must be cut off from Crimea - to make sure that Russia cannot use the temporarily occupied peninsula for military purposes and, in the end, carried out the so-called "Crimean gesture of goodwill.” Kilometer-long traffic jams on the illegally erected bridge from Kerch to Russia is the right reaction. The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine strongly recommends leaving the occupied Crimea while such an option is still available," emphasized the representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Cherniak noted that recent events on the territory of the peninsula show that Ukraine does not stop taking appropriate measures in the Crimea direction.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 1, the representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Andrii Yusov, said that many more unpleasant incidents are being prepared for the Russians in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

Later on May 1, the temporarily occupied Crimea announced an attack by alleged Ukrainian drones.

On April 29, Andrii Yusov said that more than 10 tanks with oil products with a capacity of 40,000 tons were destroyed in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol.