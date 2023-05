The aggressor country of Russia is probably creating a new "elite" assault aviation group under the code name Storm, which will operate over the territory of Ukraine.

This is stated in a recent intelligence review of the British Ministry of Defense published on Twitter.

According to British intelligence, the unit may include at least one squadron of Su-24 and Su-34 fighter-bombers, as well as a squadron of attack helicopters.

This combination of aircraft types indicates that the group will play a major role in strikes against ground targets, the intelligence added.

The agency, with reference to the Russian mass media, notes that the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation seeks to attract highly qualified and motivated pilots, offering large cash payments, and also opens recruitment for retired pilots.

"The creation of the group demonstrates how Russia assesses its regular air force squadrons, which are seriously underperforming in the performance of their main function - the task of airstrikes on the Ukrainian front line," the message reads.

We will remind, since the beginning of May, the occupiers attacked Kyiv 10 times.

The day before, the British intelligence agency reported that the Russian Federation had changed the tactics of missile attacks on Ukraine, more often involving unarmed reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles.