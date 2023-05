Russia Trying To Drain Air Defense Of Ukraine By Attacks - British Intelligence

The Russian Federation began to more often attract unarmed reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) during its missile attacks inland of Ukraine.

This is stated in the intelligence update of the British Ministry of Defence.

It is noted that frequent long-range missile strikes deep into the territory of Ukraine are probably primarily aimed at weakening Ukrainian air defense.

"Innovating on earlier waves of deep strikes, Russia has started more frequently integrating unarmed, surveillance uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) into operations," the review said.

These include Russian-made SuperCam UAVs, which are relatively cheap and have sufficient range to fly over cruise missile targets.

"Russia has highly likely adopted this tactic in an attempt to obtain more timely battle damage assessment and improve its targeting cycle," British intelligence said.

According to the UK intelligence, the Russian military’s slow and inefficient targeting process has been a major weakness in its performance in Ukraine.

"However, slow surveillance UAVs are highly vulnerable to Ukrainian air defences," the review notes.

Recall that since the beginning of May, the invaders attacked Kyiv 10 times.

In addition, 21 enemy UAVs were shot down in a day by the Armed Forces.