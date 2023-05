Former Member of Parliament, businessman Kostiantyn Zhevaho plans to challenge the nationalization of the company AvtoKrAZ (Kremenchuk, Poltava Region) in the Supreme Court.

He said this in an interview with Forbes, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The procedure allows us to file a lawsuit immediately with the Supreme Court. We are preparing. We will act within the limits of the legislation and hope for the intelligence of the state leaders, who will still look and say that when people are ready to give products under warranty, it is better to let them do it," Zhevaho said.

He noted that he invested several tens of millions of hryvnias in the development of the chassis for the Neptun missile complex.

"If the state really wanted to develop the enterprise, it would have ordered these complexes. But just as at one time the corrupt government of Poroshenko bought MAZs for the Ukrainian army instead of buying KrAZs, in the same way, instead of buying KrAZs, this government bought the Tatra trucks for the whole previous year," said the businessman.

According to Zhevaho, the company was ready to provide guarantees for the execution of the state order, but on the condition of advance payments.

"Instead, they offer us contracts without an advance payment, and then they don't pay for a year, two, three... The rate is changing, we have courts, criminal cases. In 2022, the Armed Forces did not purchase a single car from us. Before that, they purchased five cars without an advance payment. Another five refused to buy and sold them at a loss for the company already after nationalization in January 2023. After nationalization, in November, until March, wages were not paid, because there was no order. The state refused to pay us UAH 4.5 million for a car, but today it signed a contract with KrAZ for the same cars for UAH 5.6 million per car," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in November 2022, the shares of Motor Sich, Ukrnafta, AvtoKrAZ, Zaporizhtransformator and Ukrtatnafta were transferred to the state for the period of martial law.

After its completion, the assets may be returned to their owners or their value may be reimbursed.

AvtoKrAZ specializes in the production of large-tonnage vehicles: dump trucks, semi-trailer trucks, flatbed trucks, timber trucks and assortment trucks, car chassis for mounting various special equipment, trailers and semi-trailers.

Before nationalization, the enterprise was controlled by Zhevaho.