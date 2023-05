In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy has lost about 100,000 in manpower over the past 9 months.

The speaker of the Eastern group of troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel Serhii Cherevatyi announced on the air of the national telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In this direction there were 29 military confrontations, 415 attacks with barrel and rocket artillery and 6 air raids on the positions of the Ukrainian defenders.

As a result of military confrontations, more than 120 invaders were killed, 64 were injured, an enemy Т-72 tank was hit, 2 electronic warfare stations, 5 field warehouses were destroyed.

Besides, the speaker noted that on average, the enemy uses about 25,000 shells per day in the Lyman and Bakhmut directions, that is, Russians do not feel ‘shell hunger’.

"The statements of the head of the PMC Wagner are most likely due to the fact that he took on too many promises to take Bakhmut and comes up with these nonsense about shell hunger, since, in addition to losing manpower, there are no victories for him. Moreover, neither the military leadership of the Russian Federation, nor Russian prisoners are no longer willing to join the ranks of this organization, because they understand that this is a one-way ticket," Cherevatyi said.

He also noted that in the Bakhmut direction the enemy has lost about 100,000 in manpower over the past 9 months.

"But this is an indicative count. I am sure that further verification will only lead to an increase in this figure. This is natural, since the enemy uses the so-called meat attacks of personnel as the main method of warfare," the military said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, two enemy informants were detained in the Donetsk region. One of them worked for the Wagnerites storming Bakhmut.

Occupiers in Bakhmut are regrouping and began to use advanced equipment.

The owner of the Russian private military company (PMC) Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said that the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country of Russia allegedly promised to provide its militants with the necessary amount of ammunition to continue hostilities in Bakhmut, Donetsk Region.