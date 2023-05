The owner of the Russian private military company (PMC) Wagner Yevgeny Prigozhin said that the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country of Russia allegedly promised to provide his fighters with the necessary amount of ammunition for the continuation of hostilities in Bakhmut, Donetsk Region.

This was reported by the press service of the Russian company Concord, which belongs to Prigozhin.

"They promise to give us ammunition and weapons as much as we need to continue further actions, we are sworn that everything will be displayed on the flank, which is necessary so that the enemy does not cut us off," Prigozhin said.

According to the owner of Wagner, the Russian Ministry of Defense also sent General Sergei Surovikin to the PMC. He will supposedly ensure interaction between the military and mercenaries.

It will be recalled that from October 2022 to January 2023, Surovikin held the post of commander of a group of Russian occupation troops in Ukraine. Under his leadership, the occupiers launched missile attacks on energy infrastructure facilities in autumn and winter.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 5, Prigozhin published a video against the backdrop of the Wagner mercenaries killed in Bakhmut, in which he scolded the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation for its alleged unwillingness to hand over ammunition to the mercenaries.

Later, Prigozhin stated that the Wagner PMC intended to continue the assault on Bakhmut until May 9. After that, the mercenaries are allegedly going to withdraw to the rear, handing over the positions to units of the Russian army.

And on May 6, Prigozhin said that the mercenaries want to give the positions occupied in Bakhmut to the fighters of the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov.