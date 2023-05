The air defense of Ukraine does not have enough capabilities to withstand a large number of ballistic missiles of the Russian Federation. The speaker of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat announced this on the air of the telethon on May 22.

He recalled that at night there was a massive enemy attack aimed at Dnipro. The Russians launched kamikaze drones and various types of missiles from several directions.

"In both the east and south directions, all 20 kamikaze drones were destroyed by air defense, as well as four Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles that can be shot down by air defense systems. Unfortunately, we do not have enough means against ballistics," the speaker said.

He stressed that more systems such as Patriot and SAMP/T are needed to improve the situation.

"We have Patriot systems on combat duty, but it is clear that this is extremely insufficient to block all necessary destinations, all major cities, all important critical infrastructure facilities. Because it was on such objects in Dnipro, on military and infrastructure objects that the enemy aimed today," Ihnat added.

In addition, Ukraine needs F-16 aircraft.

Recall that earlier it was reported that Dnipro withstood a Russian missile attack at night.

The Russian occupiers attacked the Dnipropetrovsk Region with drones and missiles on the night of May 22. Unfortunately, there are hits.