Another 730 Occupiers And Dozens Of Artillery Systems. General Staff Announces Losses Of Russians Per Day

Last day, May 20, the Ukrainian military eliminated another 730 occupiers. Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Russia has lost more than 203,000 of its soldiers.

It was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to May 21, 2023 were approximately:

personnel - about 203,160 (+ 730) people eliminated;

tanks - 3,783 (+ 2) units;

armored fighting vehicles - 7,398 (+ 16) units;

artillery systems - 3,258 (+ 29) units;

MLRS - 564 (+ 1) units;

air defense systems - 327 (+ 2) units;

aircraft - 308 (+ 0) units;

helicopters - 294 (+ 0) units;

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 2,822 (+ 21) units;

cruise missiles - 1,011 (+ 0) units;

ships/boats - 18 (+ 0) units;

vehicles and tank trucks - 6,115 (+ 12) units;

special equipment - 425 (+ 2) units;

Recall that in the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Mariinka directions, 53 combat clashes took place last day. Bakhmut and Mariinka remain at the epicenter of hostilities.