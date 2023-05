President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is confident that Ukraine will receive modern fighters from partners after a successful counteroffensive.

Zelenskyy said this during a joint press conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto in Helsinki, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Why am I sure we will have planes? Because soon we will have offensive actions. And after them, I'm sure we'll be given planes. I would like it to be the opposite, it would be easier for us, but it is as it is, and we are grateful for everything," Zelenskyy said.

According to the President, this war shows that Ukraine must first demonstrate success on the battlefield in order for the Allies to decide to provide the country with the desired military assistance to fight the aggressor.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is convinced that Western partners will transfer F-16 fighters to Ukraine.

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov is also confident that Western partners will supply Ukraine with several types of fighters after a while.

Reznikov also believes in a successful Ukrainian counteroffensive.