Denmark Can Transfer Its F-16 To Ukraine, But First It Will Concentrate On Training Ukrainian Pilots

Acting Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said his country intends to make maximum efforts to train Ukrainian pilots.

Poulsen made the corresponding statement in an interview with the Danish public broadcaster DR (Danmarks Radio).

Poulsen's statement came amid a decision by the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden to allow U.S. allies to transfer multifunctional F-16 fighters to Ukraine, as well as to train Ukrainian pilots.

"We can now move forward in a joint effort to retrain Ukrainian pilots so they can fly F-16 planes in the long term," Poulsen said.

According to him, it is not yet clear what kind of specific plan "aviation coalition" will have. There is also no speculation yet about where the training will take place.

At the same time, Poulsen expressed hope that next month the participating countries of the "aviation coalition" will be able to develop a final plan of action.

He added that after completing the training of Ukrainian pilots, Denmark is ready to consider the possibility of providing Ukraine with its F-16.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during the G7 summit, which is now taking place in Japan, American President Joe Biden allowed U.S. allies to transfer F-16 fighters.

Later it became known that the United States also supports the possibility of training Ukrainian pilots in the control of fourth generation combat aircraft, in particular F-16.

Earlier we reported that Portugal announced its desire to join the "aviation coalition" and help train Ukrainian pilots.