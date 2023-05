The Ukrainian military has already shot down the first Russian fighter with a Patriot air defense system. It was reported by CNN, citing its own sources in the Pentagon and the U.S. Congress.

Enemy aircraft usually remain behind Russian defensive lines. That is why it is difficult for defenders to shoot them down using shorter-range systems.

"Patriot targets Russian aircraft that fire at Ukrainian civilian settlements," the media quoted its sources as saying, adding that the Ukrainian military independently decides when and how to use this air defense system.

Congress, meanwhile, notes that it will be easier for defenders to target Russian aircraft when they receive Western fighter jets. Moreover, this will help the Defense Forces save expensive ammunition created to intercept ballistic missiles necessary for the operation of the American air defense system.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the United States announced the completion of repairs of the Patriot air defense system damaged in Kyiv during a missile attack.

According to the statement of the Air Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the air defense forces were able to intercept and destroy all missiles and drones fired towards Ukraine.

After that, Russian propaganda began to actively spread information about the alleged destruction of a Patriot air defense system.

Later, CNN reported, citing an unnamed U.S. official, that Russia was only able to damage, but not destroy, the Patriot complex in Kyiv.