Occupiers Moving Into Homes Of Civilians In Kherson Region And Live With Them - General Staff

In the Kherson Region, the Russian occupiers are moving not only into vacant houses, but also into the homes of peaceful residents and live with them.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The manpower of the enemy has arrived in certain settlements of the Kakhovskyi district. The invaders are not only placed in vacant houses, but also settle in houses where peaceful residents currently live. People who are indignant are threatened with eviction," the statement of the Armed Forces of Ukraine says.

The Russian aggressors continue to put pressure on the local population in the temporarily captured territories of the Kherson Region, in particular the Henichesk district.

By threatening deportation, the occupiers force Ukrainian citizens to obtain Russian passports.

Recently, the enemy has also intensified counterintelligence measures in the temporarily occupied Kherson district.

The number of roadblocks has significantly increased on the roads between populated areas, meticulous checks of vehicles and documents are carried out, and special attention is paid to the contents of telephones.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian occupiers are closing down shopping centers, shops, and hospitals in some cities of the Kakhovskyi district in the Kherson Region.

The occupiers are also putting pressure on residents of the Kherson Region to obtain Russian passports, threatening to confiscate their property and deport them.