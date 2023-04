Occupiers Closing Shopping Centers, Shops And Hospitals In Certain Settlements In Kherson Region - General St

Russian occupiers close shopping centers, shops and hospitals in certain settlements of the Kakhovka District in the Kherson Region.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In some settlements of the Kakhovka District of the Kherson Region, the Russian occupiers continue to exert pressure on the local population. So, on April 2 of this year, people were forbidden to leave premises and go out of their houses. During the day, all public places were closed: shopping centers, shops, hospitals, etc.," the General Staff said.

Also in some villages of this District, pensioners suffer from the bullying of invaders.

In particular, to receive pensions, they need to stand the queue.

At the same time, pensions are not enough for everyone and they are not issued in full.

At the same time, for a certain reward, receiving social benefits becomes more accessible.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the occupiers prohibit free movement of residents of the Kakhovka District of the Kherson Region.