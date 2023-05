Occupiers Put Pressure On Kherson Region Residents To Obtain Russian Passports, Threatening With Deportation

Russian occupiers put pressure on Ukrainians in the Henichesk District in the Kherson Region to obtain Russian passports, threatening with deportation and confiscation of property.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the General Staff, forced passportization of citizens of Ukraine of the temporarily captured Kherson Region continues.

The Russian occupiers constantly put pressure on the locals, threaten with deportation and confiscation of property, restrict them to move between settlements.

"People with Ukrainian passports are clearly biased by the invaders," the General Staff notes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russia deported more than 2 million Ukrainians and forcibly issues them Russian passports.

Russian occupation troops deliberately shell settlements on the left-bank part of the Kherson Region in order to thus force the local population to evacuate.

Ukrainian passports are seized from residents of the temporarily occupied territory under various pretexts, although this even contradicts Russian law.