Russian occupiers treat wounded Wagnerites and Russian servicemen in civilian hospitals in Luhansk.

This is stated in the message of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Due to heavy sanitary losses, the Russian occupiers are increasingly using civilian medical institutions of settlements for their own purposes. In particular, in the temporarily occupied Luhansk, the Railway Hospital is used by the invaders as a military hospital, where wounded servicemen of the Russian Federation and mercenaries from the Wagner PMC are treated,” the General Staff said.

At the same time, the aviation of the Defense Forces over the past day launched 7 strikes on the areas of ​ ​ concentration of enemy personnel and military equipment.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, to provide medical care to their wounded, Russian invaders continue to actively use medical institutions in the temporarily occupied Luhansk Region.

In particular, in the town of Khrustalnyi, the invaders deployed a military hospital on the territory of the town hospital.

In the center of Luhansk, an explosion occurred. Among the wounded is the so-called "Minister of Internal Affairs" of the self-proclaimed LPR Ihor Kornet.