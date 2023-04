Occupiers Deploy Military Hospital On Base Of Hospital In Khrustalnyi Of Luhansk Region - General Staff

The Russian occupiers deployed a military hospital on the base of the hospital in Khrustalnyi, Luhansk Region.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"To provide medical aid to their wounded, the Russian invaders continue to actively use medical facilities in the settlements of the temporarily occupied Luhansk Region. In particular, in the city of Khrustalnyi, the occupiers deployed a military hospital on the territory of the city hospital," the General Staff reported.

According to the General Staff, the enemy is defending in two directions.

It is about Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions.

At the same time, yesterday the enemy shelled the settlements near the battle line.

Among them are Novosilka, Novopil of the Donetsk Region; Olhivske, Malynivka, Chervone, Huliaipilske, Charivne, Orikhiv of the Zaporizhzhia Region; Ivanivka, Antonivka of the Kherson Region and the city of Kherson.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian occupiers have a catastrophic shortage of doctors.

In order to replenish the insufficient number of military doctors, the occupiers began to force local employees of Berdiansk medical institutions, who received passports of citizens of the aggressor state of the Russian Federation, to register with the enemy.