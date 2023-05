Explosion Occurred In Center Of Luhansk. "Minister of Internal Affairs" Kornet Among The Wounded

The so-called "Minister of Internal Affairs" of the self-proclaimed LPR Ihor Kornet was injured in an explosion this afternoon in the center of temporarily occupied Luhansk.

This is evidenced by the reports of representatives of the self-proclaimed LPR and Russian propagandists.

The explosion occurred at about 2 p.m. in the premises of a barbershop on Demekhina Street, in the very center of temporarily occupied Luhansk.

"The explosion occurred in the very center of Luhansk during rush hour, on Demekhina Street. Unfortunately, there are casualties. According to preliminary data, it was a bombing," wrote Leonid Pasichnyk, the leader of the LPR.

Russian propaganda media Regnum reported, citing the so-called "Ministry of Health" of the self-proclaimed LPR" that the so-called "Minister of Internal Affairs" Ihor Kornet was injured as a result of the explosion.

In the so-called LPR, Kornet's condition was called stable. It is not specified what kind of wound the gunman had.

According to Russian media and local Telegram channels, one person was killed in the explosion, at least five more were injured.

According to the preliminary version, a grenade exploded in the room of the barbershop.

A video made inside the destroyed barbershop space was also posted.

Ihor Kornet is a former employee of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine. During the events of 2014, he switched to the side of the militants of the self-proclaimed LPR.

Since August 27, 2014, he has been the so-called "Minister of Internal Affairs" of the self-proclaimed LPR.

Because of its activities and support for Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, it is under sanctions from 27 countries around the world.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier today, May 15, in the temporarily occupied Luhansk, several explosions occurred on the territory of the old military aviation school, which the invaders used as their base.

We also reported that on May 12, an explosion occurred in a machine-building plant in temporarily occupied Luhansk. It was used by occupiers to repair military equipment.