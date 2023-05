Zelenskyy Will Not Go To G7 Summit In Japan - NSDC

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will take part in the meeting of G7 leaders in Japan online. This was reported by the Press Service of the Apparatus of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) on Friday, May 19.

The NSDC officially announced that Zelenskyy will join the meeting of the leaders of the G7 countries (USA, Canada, Great Britain, Germany, France, Italy, Japan) in an online format.

"President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will take part in the meeting of G7 leaders in Japan online," the message said.

This message refutes the information of some foreign mass media, which on the morning of May 19, citing their sources, wrote about the personal visit of the President of Ukraine to the Japanese city of Hiroshima.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 13, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Italy, Germany and France. Zelenskyy said that one of the goals of the visit to European countries is to work on creating a "coalition of fighter jets" for Ukraine.

On May 14, during his visit to Germany, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

At a joint press conference with Chancellor Olaf Scholz, President Zelenskyi said that he believes in the success of the agreement on the supply of fighter jets to Ukraine and that his visits to European countries are partly aimed at forming a "fighter coalition."