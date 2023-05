Zelenskyy Said He Came To Europe To Form "Coalition Of Fighters"

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes in the success of the agreement on the supply of fighters to Ukraine amid his visits to the capitals of the European Union.

Zelenskyy said this in Berlin at a joint press conference with Chancellor Olaf Scholz, European Pravda reports.

"In part, my visits to the capitals of Europe are aimed at this (the formation of a "coalition of fighters," - Ed.). I think we're going to have success. Today I will appeal to the German side to support Ukraine in this coalition. This is very important for us," Zelenskyy said.

In this context, Zelenskyy noted, it is important to coordinate their efforts and "be powerful in airspace."

"We are not talking about superiority, today Russia's superiority in the Ukrainian sky. But our task is to be powerful in space," the head of state said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during his visit to Germany, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Zelenskyy is also confident that Ukraine will receive modern fighters after a successful counterattack.