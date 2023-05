Natural gas reserves in underground storage facilities (USF) as of May 19 are more than 9.2 billion cubic meters.

The Ministry of Energy has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Natural gas reserves in storage facilities are sufficient - more than 9.2 billion cubic meters," the report said.

Also, more than 50 million cubic meters of natural gas were mined per day.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 17, Ukraine began a new season of pumping gas into underground storage facilities.

On April 14, the 2022/2023 heating season was officially completed in Ukraine.