President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has headed the advisory council on the de-occupation and reintegration of the temporarily occupied territories of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol. This is stated in decree No. 282 of May 18, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, by this decree, Zelenskyy approved the personal composition of the advisory council.

The President is the chairman of the advisory council.

A total of 43 people are included in the advisory council, including Head of the Office of the President Andrii Yermak, Permanent Representative of the President in Crimea, Secretary of the Advisory Council Tamila Tasheva, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksii Danilov, Minister of Interior Affairs Ihor Klymenko, Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin, Deputy Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine and the Minister of Community, Territories and Infrastructure Development Oleksandr Kubrakov, Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba, Head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Maliuk, Minister of Culture and Information Policy Oleksandr Tkachenko, Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, First Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Oleksandr Kornienko, Chairman of the State Property Fund Rustem Umerov.

The council also included First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Emine Dzhaparova, Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, Member of the Verkhovna Rada from the European Solidarity party Mustafa Dzhemilev, Chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people Refat Chubarov, First Deputy Chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People Nariman Dzhelilov, Vice President of the U.S. Institute of Peace for Russia and Europe William Taylor.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April, the Cabinet of Ministers approved changes to the action plan for the implementation of the Strategy for the de-occupation and reintegration of the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, taking into account its expected release in the near future.

Zelenskyy said that the de-occupation of Crimea is uncontested not only for Ukraine, but also for the whole world.