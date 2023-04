President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the de-occupation of Crimea has no alternative not only for Ukraine, but also for the whole world.

He said this on April 7 during the first holding at the official level of Iftar with the participation of Muslim servicemen and representatives of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Zelenskyy noted that under the tricolor of the aggressor country evil reigns in Crimea - humiliation, repression, murder, war.

According to the President, Ukraine will defeat Russia exactly where the path of evil began.

"The de-occupation of Crimea has no alternative not only for Ukraine, but also for the whole world. For the order in the world based on conventions and the UN Charter, not on the criminal habits of killers, rapists and robbers that Russia is trying to spread," the head of state said.

Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine expects respect for its territorial integrity, as well as respects the territorial integrity of all states.

"We will return to Crimea - and then peace will return to the world, because the aggressor will lose. The victory of Ukraine will mean the victory of life - the life of Ukrainians of all faiths, of different origins, but with one dream and faith: with faith in good," the President emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the speaker of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Oleh Nikolenko in response to the proposal of the President of Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to give Crimea to Russia in order to end the war in Ukraine noted that "Ukraine does not trade its territories."