In the occupied Crimea, an explosion occurred on the railway, resulting in grain railcars derailing.

This follows from a statement by the Russian mass media.

It is known that the accident occurred on the Simferopol-Sevastopol rail tracks. Electric trains have stopped running there now.

The Russian side has already announced the sabotage, resulting in five railcars with grain derailed in the Simferopol district.

Other details of the incident have not yet been reported.

As earlier reported, according to British intelligence, Russian fuel depots in Ukraine's occupied territory and the border areas of the aggressor country remain particularly vulnerable to attacks. So, on May 4, a tank of an oil refinery caught fire in the Russian village of Ilske, Krasnodar Krai (Russia).

In addition, the British Ministry of Defense believes that incidents on the railway in Russia's border areas with Ukraine will continue because it is not easy to protect such a vast network of tracks.

So, on May 1, a train loaded with petroleum products and lumber derailed in the Bryansk Oblast, Russia. It is claimed that the cause is alleged to be the undermining of the railway.