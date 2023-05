Train With Petroleum Products Derailed In Bryansk Oblast Of Russia. Russians Announced About Blowing Up Of Rai

A train loaded with petroleum products and lumber derailed in the Bryansk Oblast of the aggressor state of the Russian Federation. It is claimed that the cause is alleged to be the undermining of the railway.

This was reported by the Telegram channel of the occupiers Baza.

"The train derailed in the Bryansk Oblast. Previously, this happened due to the undermining of the railway," the report says.

According to the Russian resource, a railway train with 60 cars, loaded with petroleum products and lumber, derailed due to damage to the canvas on the Rassukha-Unecha railway.

It is reported that 7-8 wagons are lying on their side. There was a fire. Emergency services are on site. It is preliminarily stated that the railway was allegedly detonated shortly before the derailing of the train.

The governor of the Bryansk Oblast of the aggressor state of the Russian Federation, Alexander Bogomaz, confirmed the derailment of a freight locomotive in the Unecha district on 136 km of the Bryansk-Unecha railway tracks. He stated that the cause was "the detonation of an unidentified explosive device."

According to Bogomaz, there are no victims, operational services are working on the spot. Traffic on this section of the road has been stopped.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the governor of the Bryansk Oblast of the aggressor state of the Russian Federation, Alexander Bogomaz, announced the fire and destruction of houses in the village of Suzemka, as well as the death of two people on the night of April 30, allegedly as a result of shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Earlier, in the Russian Bryansk Oblast, a drone attacked the military commissariat of the Novozybkov city district. The AFU was blamed for this.