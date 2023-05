In the aggressor state of Russia, the fourth physicist, who was involved in the development of hypersonic missiles, was arrested on suspicion of treason. It is reported by Mediazona.

The publication reports that criminal cases were opened in the Russian Federation against four physicists involved in the development of hypersonic missiles. Officially, the prosecution concerns treason. Novosibirsk physicist Valery Zvegintsev, like his colleagues Anatoly Maslov and Alexander Shiplyuk, was arrested and sent to a pre-trial detention center, the resource notes.

“Details of none of the cases have been disclosed. However, according to open sources, the reason for the accusation was speeches at international conferences and their articles abroad, in particular, the publication in the Iranian journal of an article on gas dynamics. At the same time, the article before publication passed two examinations on possible secrecy," the report said.

The first scientist to be arrested was Dmitry Kolker, 54, head of the quantum optical technology laboratory at Novosibirsk State University. Despite the last stage of cancer and his dying condition, he was sent to the Lefortovo pre-trial detention center, where he died in a few days. The second arrested was the chief researcher at the Institute of Theoretical and Applied Mechanics of the Siberian branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences, 76-year-old Anatoly Maslov, who is located in Lefortovo. The director of his institute, 56-year-old Alexander Shiplyuk, was placed in the same detention center at the time of his arrest.

The founder of the Aerogasdynamics of High Speeds laboratory of the Siberian Institute Valery Zvyagintsev became the fourth arrested scientist. All of them are highly specialized specialists in their field. The publication writes that the colleagues of the detainees complain that in connection with criminal cases, students refuse to go to work for them at the institute, young scientists generally leave science and a number of areas get closed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 9, the developer of Kalibr missiles, the scientific director of the Almaz-Antey aerospace defense concern Pavel Kamnev, died in Russia.

On December 29, Vladimir Nesterov, former director general of the M.V. Khrunichev State Space Research and Production Center, died in Russia. who was the head of the project for the creation of the Russian Angara launch vehicle.

On December 25, the director general of the Admiralty Shipyards company, Alexander Buzakov, who manufactured carrier submarines for Kalibrs, suddenly died in Russia.