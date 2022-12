The director general of Admiralty Shipyards, which manufactured carrier submarines for Kalibr cruise missiles, Aleksandr Buzakov died at the age of 67.

Reuters reported this with reference to the Russian media on Sunday, December 25.

Admiralty Yards, which specializes in building non-atomic submarines, said its director general died suddenly on Saturday. The causes and any details of the death are unknown.

“Admiralty Shipyards, based in the western port of St Petersburg, announced the death of Alexander Buzakov in a statement. He had been in the job since August 2012. His main achievement, it said, had been preserving and strengthening the shipyard's order books for modern non-nuclear submarines, surface ships and deep water vehicles,” it said.

TASS news agency reported that the company is building advanced Kilo-class diesel submarines capable of launching Kalibr cruise missiles, Reuters writes. In April, Moscow said that it used a diesel submarine in the Black Sea to strike Ukrainian military facilities with Kalibrs, the publication recalls.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Thursday, December 22, a fire occurred on board the aircraft carrier cruiser of the Russian Navy Admiral Kuznetsov.