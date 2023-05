The Ukrainian military has not lost almost 20 square km released in the suburbs of Bakhmut. Fierce battles continue in the city itself, the enemy is somewhat advancing.

It was reported by Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Maliar.

"In the Bakhmut direction now: almost 20 square km released in recent days in the suburbs - not lost. We move on. In some areas we have an advance. In Bakhmut itself, fierce battles take place. The enemy is advancing somewhat," it was said.

Maliar stressed that the Ukrainian command "does everything that can be done militarily in this situation."

"They do professionally and at the limit," she added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces liberated about 20 square kilometers in the north and south of the suburbs of Bakhmut, but the enemy advances in the city itself, destroying it to the ground with artillery. In addition, the enemy pulls up units of professional paratroopers.

Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) in its report noted that the aggressor state of the Russian Federation is trying to increase the tactical offensive in the Bakhmut area.