The head of the Donetsk People's Republic, Denis Pushylin, reported on May 16 that Russian troops had enhanced their forces near Bakhmut to stabilize the situation, and a well-known Russian military blogger claimed that four unidentified Russian battalions were deployed on the flanks around Bakhmut to prevent Ukrainian breakthroughs, ISW reports.

Russia's claims of Russian reinforcements are consistent with Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar's May 15 statement that Russian forces were deploying additional airborne landing forces to protect Bakhmut's flanks, likely from other areas of the front.

As of May 16, Russian forces continued to make minor gains in Bakhmut itself, and the Ministry of Defense continues to tell Russia that Russian forces around Bakhmut are focused on repelling Ukrainian counterattacks.

On May 16, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that units of the 4th Infantry Brigade (2nd Army Corps of the Luhansk People's Republic) repelled 10 Ukrainian counterattacks near Ivanivske (six km west of Bakhmut).

Ukrainian military officials continue to indicate that Ukraine is conducting much more limited operations in the Bakhmut area than Russian forces, which have, on the other hand, resumed significant efforts in Bakhmut.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, according to Defense Intelligence head Budanov's assessment, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner mercenaries, who has recently been noted for his sharp criticism of the Russian military command, is 80% telling the truth.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) had liberated about 20 square kilometers in the north and south of the suburbs of Bakhmut. Still, the enemy is advancing in Bakhmut itself.