The French TV channel RTL got into a scandal because of a bad joke about the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Ambassador of Ukraine to France Vadym Omelchenko demands an apology. He wrote about it on Twitter.

Omelchenko published a fragment of the video where the presenter says that the day before Zelenskyy was in the Elysee Palace "with his chapiteau".

Then the announcement of Zelenskyy's tour of Europe and his meetings with leaders is played as an announcement of a circus performance. Omelchenko called it "cynicism and tactlessness, not characteristic of the French people."

"Without empathy, without responsibility. I demand an apology to my president and my Ukrainian people, who are suffering and fighting for their freedom, as well as for your freedom and the opportunity to enjoy the ease of life," the diplomat emphasized.

It will be recalled that on May 13-15, Zelenskyy visited Italy, Germany, France and Great Britain. French President Emmanuel Macron announced the transfer of missiles to Ukraine, the range of which "enables resistance".

Macron also said that his country can "already now" start training Ukrainian fighter pilots.