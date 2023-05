French President Emmanuel Macron said that his country "now" can begin training Ukrainian fighter pilots. He stated this in an interview with the French broadcaster TF1, Le Figaro reports.

"We decided to build elements with Ukrainians in eastern France to train their troops, their battalions, who will be responsible for conducting a counteroffensive and resisting, and repairing machines, guns," Macron said.

The French President noted that he had already "opened the door" to train Ukrainian pilots.

"Training can start now... This can be done with European countries that are ready. I think there are discussions with Americans now," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, France will double the supply of 155-mm shells to Ukraine.

It was also reported that the UK in the summer will begin training Ukrainian pilots on Western fighters.

The UK will give Ukraine hundreds of new long-range strike drones with a range of more than 200 km.