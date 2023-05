Macron Says France Will Send Missiles To Ukraine Whose Range "Allows It To Resist"

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced the transfer of missiles to Ukraine, the range of which "allows it to resist."

He said this in an interview with the TF1 TV channel, European Pravda reports.

Macron noted that France has already supplied Ukraine with a lot of weapons, in particular self-propelled artillery Caesar, ammunition and armored vehicles.

He added that "new ammunition" would be sent to Ukraine.

"We are not at war with Russia, we are helping Ukraine to confront the Russian attacker. This means that we do not supply weapons that can get to Russian soil or attack Russia," he said.

He did not tell details about weapons for Ukraine, noting only, in particular, that France will send missiles, the range of which "will allow Ukraine to resist."

Recall that earlier Macron said that his country can begin training Ukrainian fighter pilots "now."

Meanwhile, France will double the supply of 155-mm shells to Ukraine.