Invaders Flooded Their Own Positions Due To Damage To Dam Of Kakhovka HEPP

Damage to the dam of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant in the Kherson Region led to uncontrolled discharge of water, as a result of which the positions of the Russian invaders on the left bank of the region were flooded.

It was reported by the Center for Investigative Journalism.

At the disposal of journalists was a video showing powerful streams of water passing through the locks of the Kakhovka HEPP opened and damaged by Russian troops.

Water flooded the coast of temporarily occupied Nova Kakhovka, and also washed away a number of positions of Russian invaders in the area of ​ ​ the city.

According to the Center for Investigative Journalism, a message was published on local Telegram channels about the death of the Russian occupier - he was flooded in the dugout.

It is noted that the published video refutes the statements of collaborator Volodymyr Saldo, appointed head of the occupation administration of the Kherson Region.

Earlier, Saldo said that the discharge of water through the Kakhovka HEPP is allegedly completely controlled. He called the possibility of flooding the left-bank part of the region Ukrainian propaganda.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, before retreating from the right-bank part of the Kherson Region in November 2022, Russian troops damaged the dam of the Kakhovka HEPP. The destruction was shown in satellite imagery.

Recall that in March 2023, the Kherson Regional Military Administration said that damage to the dam of the HEPP led to swallowing of the Kakhovka reservoir.

We also reported that in the Kherson Region massive kills of fish were recorded due to damage to the Kakhovka HEPP.