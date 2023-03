The Russian occupiers damaged the dam of the Kakhovska HPP, as a result of which the reservoir became shallow. This is about the Telegram channel of the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak.

"We gathered for a meeting with heads of communities, heads of Regional Military Administrations and representatives of water utilities of Kryvyi Rih and Nikopol districts. The first and most urgent issue is water supply," Lysak writes.

The head of the Regional Military Administration noted that it was possible to raise and maintain the water level in the Kakhovske Sea.

"We jointly found technical solutions. Project and estimate documentation is currently being developed. There, in particular, the modernization of the equipment was taken into account. So that it would work without interruption in the conditions of martial law and consume less electricity," Lysak added.

At the same time, the issue of post-war reconstruction was raised during the meeting.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Defense Intelligence reports that Russian troops mined the Kakhovska HPP back in April, and in recent weeks they have also mined supports and locks.

The Cabinet of Ministers calls on the UN and the EU to send an international monitoring mission to the Kakhovka HPP.

The Kakhovskyi reservoir has become shallow due to the actions of the occupiers, residents are advised to stock up on water.