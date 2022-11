The American aerospace company Maxar Technologies on its Twitter page released satellite images showing that the Russian occupiers damaged the dam of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant in the Kherson Region.

The images are dated around 10:25 a.m. on November 11.

The images show that individual sections of the dam and locks have been destroyed. In general, the damage looks like significant.

At the same time, according to CNN, referring to the analysis of satellite images of Maxar Technologies, water flows from three lock gates on the dam.